News

Aon and Walbing plan a strategic partnership

Thursday 8 July 2021 14:43 CET | News

Germany-based fintechs Walbing and Aon have announced they intend to enter into a strategic partnership.

The aim of the partnership is to operate a syndicated trade credit insurance offering via the Walbing platform, a global professional services firm providing a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions.

Customers who want to insure a transaction with trade credit insurance will receive a quote for the potential insurance coverage directly via the new marketplace. The respective contract is concluded via One Underwriting Agency GmbH (an Aon group company) as managing general agent. 


