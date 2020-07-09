Sections
News

American Express announces two digital integrations

Thursday 9 July 2020 13:36 CET | News

American Express has announced two digital integrations to help businesses streamline and automate their invoicing and expense management processes. 

The first offering, an integration with Concur Invoice for American Express Business or Corporate Card customers, helps automate the invoice management process. Concur Invoice allows businesses to capture and automate paper and electronic invoices using machine learning, then integrates those payments into a single system that reduces processing times.

The second solution offers small businesses access to digital expense reporting that enables American Express Business Card transactions to seamlessly flow into Concur Expense, creating a more efficient way for employees to manage and streamline expenses. Additionally, the integration of American Express GoTM virtual cards with Concur Expense, helps Corporate Card customers manage purchases made by contractors and employees.  


Keywords: American Express, Amex, SAP, invoice, Concur Invoice, American Express Business, Corporate Card, electronic invoices, machine learning, payments, SMBs, transactions, GoTM, cards, Concur Express
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
