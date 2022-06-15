Aliaswire announces new Multi-Payer capability

Offered through bank partners, DirectBiller equips property managers to offer custom-branded billing and payment experiences to their clients. The new Multi-Payer feature enables residents in the same household to log in separately to make payments against their shared account including rent, dues, service fees, security deposits, and more. They can also see their payments posted in real-time. The new offering encourages on-time payments while also streamlining administrative tasks for property managers and their finance staff.
DirectBiller manages the entire end-to-end process from tenant invoicing through payment reconciliation integrating with property management firms’ ERP systems and their banks’ treasury management systems. It also offers tenants a variety of convenient modern payment methods including web, mobile, Text2Pay, CSR, and IVR.
In addition to the new Multi-Payer capability, other features in DirectBiller for Property Management include support for Multiple Properties, as DirectBiller can support individual properties as separate entities and link each one to the corporate entity. It also includes consolidated payments on one site, as property managers can have a single payment site for multiple properties. This site provides one selection of tender types and fee rules, and property managers can receive one consolidated reconciliation file.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions