AIX partners with Kalos to support alt investing

Tuesday 2 March 2021 12:04 CET | News

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) has partnered with Kalos Financial (Kalos) in order to improve the alt investing experience for financial professionals and their clients.

Partnering with AIX enables Kalos to streamline its alternative investment transaction process by affording its advisors a point and click experience similar to the trading of mutual funds.

According to the official press release, with Kalos and its partners onboarded, AIX is ensuring a paperless process with no manual intervention, several product sponsors on the Kalos network already being present on the AIX platform.


