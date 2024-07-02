Subscribe
Wultra launches Talisman personal identity device

Tuesday 2 July 2024

Wultra, a provider of authentication and security solutions, has launched Talisman, a personal identity device designed to improve the security of online banking.

 

The Talisman authenticator aims to deliver a user-friendly experience, strong protection against phishing and malware, and full compliance with regulatory requirements. Wultra tapped into its experience in mobile token apps to address common issues associated with traditional hard tokens, such as cumbersome setup processes and the need for manual input of one-time passwords. 

Leveraging FIDO2 technology, the product was designed to connect seamlessly to online services, guiding users through the authentication process with a two-line display. Users can approve transactions securely with a PIN code, eliminating the need to input transaction details or verification codes manually. 

Talisman is designed to counter advanced threats, including sophisticated phishing attacks and complex mobile malware. It aims to provide robust security even as artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies become more prevalent. The device is in line with upcoming regulatory changes, such as the proposed PSD3 directive, which requires diverse and adaptable authentication methods.

 

How can financial institutions leverage Talisman? 

Banks and fintech companies can deploy Talisman in various ways. It offers enhanced security for bank customers, especially small and medium-sized business owners, and can also be used to protect other sensitive accounts. Wultra has already delivered nearly 10,000 devices to pilot banks in Europe, with additional orders pending according to the official press release. The device has been noted for its user-friendly interface and ease of deployment via the FIDO2 standard. 

Talisman can also be used internally by bank employees for secure authentication when accessing internal services and systems.


