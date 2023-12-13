Subscribe
Worldcoin adds integrations with Minecraft, Reddit, and more

Thursday 14 December 2023 15:09 CET | News

Worldcoin has announced it now supports integrations for its World ID with Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify, and Mercado Libre. 

 

The company already supports integrations with Discord, Talent Protocol and Okta’s Auth0. Launched to the public, the protocol recently was updated to World ID 2.0, which was intended to make it easier to distinguish between bots and verified humans online.

Officials from Worldcoin emphasised that it is a much easier way for developers to build integrations. For instance, the new integrations would let Reddit moderators give special permissions to those who use their World ID, so they know users are not spamming. Or Shopify store owners can use World ID for fraud prevention or one-time promotions. 

Three new types of World IDs 

As per the official announcement, the company has also created three different authentication levels. 

  • The ‘casual’ or ‘World ID device level’ involves downloading the Worldcoin app and creating a World ID. Users do not need to use the Worldcoin Orb to scan their irises to prove they are a person and only have to make a profile.  

  • The ‘standard’ or 'World ID Orb’ level involves creating a profile and also getting irises scanned by one of the company’s Orbs to verify users' identity.  

  • 'High’ or ‘World ID Orb+’ security requires users to also use facial recognition to secure the app besides the previous two steps.

Furthermore, Worldcoin has announced that it is expanding its onboarding operations in Mexico and Singapore, as well as working on bringing it to more countries in Asia.  

About Worldcoin 

Based in the US, Worldcoin is an iris biometric cryptocurrency project. It combines AI technologies with cryptocurrencies and blockchain in an open-source protocol to give anyone access to a global economy. 

Worldcoin is decentralised, like other cryptocurrencies, which means the decisions are made by users and not a centralised entity, such as a bank. Moreover, Worldcoin seeks to address income inequality through a unique World ID. The World ID proves that someone is real and not a bot. Apps let users verify their existing account and apply a verification status, or enable World ID as a sign in method. 

