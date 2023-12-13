Worldcoin adds integrations with Minecraft, Reddit, and more

The company already supports integrations with Discord, Talent Protocol and Okta’s Auth0. Launched to the public, the protocol recently was updated to World ID 2.0, which was intended to make it easier to distinguish between bots and verified humans online.
The ‘casual’ or ‘World ID device level’ involves downloading the Worldcoin app and creating a World ID. Users do not need to use the Worldcoin Orb to scan their irises to prove they are a person and only have to make a profile.
The ‘standard’ or 'World ID Orb’ level involves creating a profile and also getting irises scanned by one of the company’s Orbs to verify users' identity.
'High’ or ‘World ID Orb+’ security requires users to also use facial recognition to secure the app besides the previous two steps.
