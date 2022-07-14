WeChat cracks down on use of the platform for fraudulent financial advertising

WeChat announced that it was ‘banning the implementation of fraudulent sales and promotions in the financial category,’ including fraudulent wealth management content promising high returns; fraud making use of ‘new concepts’, including the shared economy, the Internet of Things, and cryptocurrencies; exaggerated and false financial sales and promotions; misleading financial sales and promotions; unqualified financial sales and promotions.
WeChat said that the new rules are for the purpose of protecting the lawful rights and interests of financial consumers, as well as preventing and controlling legal risk in relation to financial sales activities.
The announcement from WeChat arrives following the release of the ‘Notice Concerning Further Standardisation of Financial Sales and Promotions Conduct’.
Earlier in 2022, WeChat has updated its policies to ban accounts that provide access to crypto or nonfungible token (NFT)-related services.
Under the guidelines, accounts involved with the issuance, trading, and financing of crypto and NFTs will be either restricted or banned and will fall under the ‘illegal business’ category. The policy also covers secondary NFT trading.
Popular platforms such as WeChat and WhaleTalk have been distancing themselves from the tech since March 2022 after they both reportedly began removing or restricting NFT platforms from their networks over a lack of regulatory clarity and fear of a crackdown from Beijing.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions