Vistra and Fenergo collaborate to for global client onboarding

Thursday 13 June 2024 14:23 CET | News

Vistra, a provider of business services, and Fenergo, a company specialising in fraud management, have announced a collaboration to enhance global onboarding processes.

 

Vistra serves over 200,000 companies and funds worldwide, dealing with various regulatory requirements. The collaboration involves Vistra’s Global Incorporations team utilising Fenergo’s SaaS-based CLM product to improve global entity onboarding, KYC, and ongoing due diligence.

Fenergo's API-first solution includes a regulatory content and rules engine designed to digitalize and expedite onboarding processes for Vistra’s clients while ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

Representatives of Vistra’s Global Incorporations team stated that the collaboration with Fenergo aims to assist clients in overcoming challenges associated with running multinational businesses and expanding into new markets through integrated technology and data harmonization.

 

Fenergo representatives indicated that the company’s regulatory expertise and validated solution would provide a framework for seamless client onboarding and compliance with KYC and AML regulations.

About the companies

Vistra provides business services to help companies and private capital funds grow. The company assists clients with HR, tax, legal entity management, and regulatory compliance. With over 9,000 experts in more than 50 markets, Vistra aims to enhance processes and reduce risk.

Fenergo offers Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions to financial institutions, asset management firms, fintechs, and corporate firms. The software manages client journeys from initial KYC and onboarding to regulatory compliance and continuous monitoring. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Fenergo operates in North America, the UK, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Asia Pacific, and the United Arab Emirates.


