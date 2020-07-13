Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa, Federal Bank partner to launch Visa Secure for ecommerce

Monday 13 July 2020 14:40 CET | News

Visa has partnered with the Federal Bank to roll out Visa Secure to the bank’s cardholders and facilitate the authentication process in India.

According to CNBC, Visa Secure is a global authentication programme that uses the latest standards of the EMV 3DS protocol, providing additional layers of authentication for issuers and merchants to combat online frauds.

Therefore, Visa Secure will facilitate user experiences across multiple payment channels, including mobile, web, in-app, and connected devices. Moreover, the Visa Secure platform has integrated additional transaction attributes that ease authentication and reduce online shopping cart abandonment.

Overall, merchants and issuers have started deployment of the Visa Secure globally, while the company continues to expand its partnerships in India to support EMV 3DS based solutions, with a focus on delivering improved payment experiences, CNBC reported.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, Visa Secure, India, Federal Bank, cardholders, 3DS, issuers, merchants, online frauds, mobile payments, online shopping, cart abandonment, ecommerce, authentication
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like