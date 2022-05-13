|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa and W2 to roll out compliance solutions and tools for UK businesses

Wednesday 27 April 2022 14:41 CET | News

Global provider of regulatory compliance software W2 has partnered with Visa to provide compliance solutions and tools for UK Platinum Infinite business cardholders.

W2 will allow businesses operating in regulated markets (payments, fintechs, etc.) who hold a Visa Platinum business card to access W2’s customer onboarding and monitoring compliance solutions with a discount, as part of a loyalty reward programme. 

This way, businesses can simplify management of compliance through a single access point, navigating the regulations imposed by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). 

W2’s single compliance platform currently offers monitoring and onboarding solutions to more than 100 clients across heavily regulated industries, including cryptocurrency, gambling, payments, and fintechs. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: regulation, partnership, credit card, cryptocurrency, FCA, gambling, KYC, eKYC, digital identity
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: FCA, Visa, W2
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

FCA

|

Visa

|

W2

|
Discover all the Company news on FCA and other articles related to FCA in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like