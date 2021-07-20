|
Vindicia, Chargebacks911 collaborate to thwart friendly fraud

Tuesday 20 July 2021 13:48 CET | News

Chargebacks911 has announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Vindicia, a US-based subscription management platform, in a bid to thwart friendly fraud.

Largely driven by friendly fraud – when a customer files a chargeback instead of trying to first obtain a refund from the merchant – chargebacks have a destructive effect on a business’s ability to grow and retain revenue, and can increase the cost of payment services.

According to the press release, reports also show that consumers who register a chargeback that goes unchallenged are 50% more likely to file another chargeback within 90 days. So, by helping to identify which disputes to challenge, Chargebacks911 aims to also help Vindicia’s merchants reduce future claims as well as the associated costs.

The chargeback management solutions include Visa Merchant Purchase Inquiry, chargeback alerts, and dispute resolution.


Keywords: Chargebacks911, chargebacks, friendly fraud, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
