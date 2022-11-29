Verimi, Yes merge to create digital identity ecosystem in Germany

With this merger, the companies aim to establish an ecosystem for digital identities in Germany. According to a Verimi representative, an established ID wallet is urgently needed in order to make business processes more efficient. A Yes representative continues by stating that the merger will create a new business model that unites the interests of banks and businesses for the benefit of their customers. The digitisation partner of the cooperative FinanzGruppe, as well as the DZ Bank, will be shareholders of the joint company.
Users store their ID documents, driver's licenses, and other evidence easily and securely in their ID wallets so that they have their data digitally at hand at all times. With their ID wallet, they can then conveniently identify themselves to acceptance partners from many industries. The partners from the credit industry will enable their customers to identify themselves directly within their online banking. Established initial identification procedures, such as the eID procedure of the German identity card, the bank ID, the video ID, the photo ID, and on-site ID procedures are also integrated into the joint solution. The joint Verimi ID wallet offer is available in the web and as an app.
