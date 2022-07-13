Veriff starts supporting Arabic documents

Currently, the Arabic documents supported include Egyptian ID, Saudi ID, and Saudi residence permit; this will be expanded to additional documents soon.
The Arabic document support for Veriff’s clients gives wider access to commonly used identity documents and supporting users who were previously unable to be verified because their identity documents feature personal data, such as names, written only in Arabic characters. Now, with Veriff they can go through the IDV process with documents where the Arabic alphabet is used.
Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can reportedly analyse thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10.200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Veriff’s verification flow is available in 45 languages, the official press release concludes.
