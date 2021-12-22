|
TSA checkpoints will accept Apple Wallet IDs starting February 2022

Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:51 CET | News

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced it will support Apple Wallet IDs in two airports in February 2022, as a test for this new form of identification.

Instead of TSA staff examining a physical ID card, manually comparing a traveller's ID photo to their face, and verifying flight information, a machine will automate the process. Travellers will have to tap an NFC reader or use a QR scanner to initiate the data exchange. A TSA staff member will be present to oversee and validate the verification process.

If successful, the test will expand to airports in two more states the following month. The Apple Wallet is the first digital ID the TSA will accept (not counting privately run pre-check programmes like Clear), but the programme is expected to expand to other platforms in the future.

Apple also announced it has plans to expand Apple Wallet to cover conventional ID cards like state drivers licences, which are encrypted and stored as part of the process. The new system also supports hotel keys and was the subject of a partnership with Hyatt earlier in December 2021.


Keywords: Apple, partnership, identity verification, QR code, encryption, NFC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
