News

Trussle selects HooYu for customer onboarding process

Tuesday 2 March 2021 11:59 CET | News

UK-based fintech Trussle has selected HooYu for KYC and customer process for its customers.

Trussle customers are now guided through KYC, customised in Trussle branding, and HooYu performs real-time validation of proof of identity documents.

They are also asked to provide a selfie for a facial biometric comparison with their ID document. Customers can also be prompted to provide proof of address documentation from HooYu for proofing and recency checks so they can move on with their mortgage application. 


