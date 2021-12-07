Trulioo's new service supports Gen Z financial inclusion

With the addition of this new service, Trulioo customers can now verify the identities of 18.3 million (97%) of American students. This capability levels the playing field for Gen Z to access financial products and participate economically given that many students have little to no credit history.
According to one study cited by the press release, 36% of American college students are food insecure, and 36% are housing insecure. What’s more, with home address being a conventional data point vetted in the identity verification process, it can be challenging for financial services providers to verify students that are in-between residences.
Trulioo states that Gen Z expects quick, seamless transactions where they shop, or they will likely move on to the next website or mobile app. In fact, according to an IBM study, 62% of Gen Zers will not use an app or website that is slow to load and 60% won’t use an app or website that is hard to navigate. These shopping patterns introduce novel pathways for accessing financial services. Together, Gen Z and millennials represent a major demographic force with substantial spending power estimated at USD 44 billion annually, according to Trulioo.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions