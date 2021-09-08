|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Trulioo selected by Zolve to provide real-time identity verification

Wednesday 8 September 2021 14:39 CET | News

Trulioo, a Canada-based identity verification company, has engaged to offer India-based fintech Zolve verifying and onboarding solutions, while supporting KYC/AML compliance.

Zolve is a neobank enabling access to financial products for those who immigrate to work or study in a new country. Due to a lack of local credit history, immigrants reportedly face problems in accessing financial products.

Through Trulioo GlobalGateway, Zolve will be able to deliver secure onboarding and account creation experiences. GlobalGateway provides access to over 400 data sources to verify the identities of over 5 billion individuals around the world through one API.

In Trulioo’s marketplace of identity data and services, Trulioo GlobalGateway delivers real-time identity checks that adhere to a range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud and maintain trust and safety online.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, neobanks, digital identity, API, KYC, AML
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like