|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Trulioo acquires no-code orchestration solution HelloFlow

Tuesday 8 February 2022 10:45 CET | News

Canada-based identity verification company Trulioo has acquired HelloFlow, a no-code, drag-and-drop builder of client onboarding, monitoring and digital workflow solutions. 

The acquisition accelerates the delivery of an enhanced end-to-end identity platform by combining Trulioo GlobalGateway, a data and identity services network for both business and individual verification, with a full suite of orchestration, onboarding workflow and risk management capabilities, the press release explains.

Trulioo and HelloFlow will ensure customers can optimise onboarding workflows through a single unified platform, providing an unrivaled offering in the identity verification industry. The partnership will see a combination of Trulioo eIDV, KYB and DocV capabilities with the orchestration solution from HelloFlow.

Denmark-based HelloFlow offers a no-code platform that allows organisations to easily build and deploy digital onboarding processes. The drag-and-drop interface removes development costs while giving businesses of all sizes the ability to manage their global customer lifecycles.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, Trulioo, identity verification, KYC, digital onboarding
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Denmark
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like