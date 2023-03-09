Socure obtains USD 95 million credit facility

The company wants to use this line of credit to strengthen its financial position as it continues its ambition to be the sole solution provider to verify 100% of good identities in real-time and completely eliminate identity fraud on the internet.
As representatives see it, with this facility strengthening our balance sheet, Socure is able to leave the recession stronger than when they went into it while distancing from the competition through investments in new solutions, verticals, and strategic acquisitions.
They continued by noting that Socure is in a position to solve what organizations and government agencies need today — accurate and inclusive real-time identity verification without costly fraud and friction within the customer experience.
JP Morgan representatives said they are proud to support Socure as it continues to expand its identity verification capabilities across banks, fintechs, governments and enterprises. The company looks forward to continuing to share their industry expertise, treasury platform and global banking capabilities with players like Socure.
Socure’s predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time.
The company has more than 1,500 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions