Smart Eye launches screen privacy and document security platform

Now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, Smart Eye offers multilevel biometric security that ensures screen privacy and user-to-user document security across any device. Currently, millions of files including invoices, Intellectual Property, and financial information are shared everyday through non-secure channels such as mobile devices. Through multilevel biometric verification and continuous facial recognition, the Smart Eye platform aims to prevent document leaks, fraud, and forgery as well as visual hacking.
When a user views a document on their phone in the Smart Eye app and someone comes into view of the screen, a warning sign pops up blocking their view and alerts the user. The sender also has control over whether the document can be downloaded or shared; how long the recipient has access; and can terminate access even after the document has been sent.
Smart Eye also offers e-signature solutions. Many businesses today use e-signature platforms that lack critical verification of the signatory. Smart Eye’s platform requires contracts and agreements being signed electronically to be verified by the intended signer through facial recognition and by comparing the user to a photo ID on file. This ensures only the intended signer can complete the form.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions