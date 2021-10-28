|
Simplex partners Onfido for biometric ID verification

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:14 CET | News

Simplex, a Nuvei company, has announced a partnership with Onfido, to verify customers on its banking service and payment processing platform.

The solution uses AI-powered document and facial biometric technology. Simplex was acquired by Nuvei, a global payment technology provider, in September 2021. Having an online payment experience that balances evolving compliance and emerging fraud threats is needed as the company scales. An automated, secure, and efficient approach to verifying its customers was required. 

By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered identity verification service, this can be achieved. Users can sign up by taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and taking a selfie or a selfie video.

Onfido first checks that the ID is genuine and runs checks against Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), sanctions watchlists and credit databases for financial regulatory compliance. Then, with biometric recognition technology, the solution checks that the ID matches the user’s face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, biometric authentication, online payments, identity verification
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
