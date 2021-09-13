|
Signicat expands partnership with If in the Nordics

Signicat has expanded its agreement with If’s to expand its customer operations in the Baltic states through its customer authentication solution.

Signicat has been a trust service provider for If Insurance for over 10 years in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Now, the cooperation has been expanded to include new markets in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Signicat has supplied If with secure customer authentication solutions for years. Signicat’s platform provides coverage of digital identity and electronic signing services across Europe, adhering to regulatory requirements. The use of digital identities for secure customer logins supports businesses such as If to manage risk, reduce fraud, and build trust with customers online.

The company recently acquired Norwegian Encap Security, the Spanish digital identity player, Electronic Identification, and Lithuanian electronic signing provider Dokobit, to strengthen its position in the European regtech market.

