News

Sift signs definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback

Wednesday 26 May 2021 13:57 CET | News

Sift has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback, a US-based dispute management platform provider.

With the addition of Chargeback to Sift’s platform, merchants will gain access to a solution that addresses risk before, during, and after user transactions. Specifically, the two companies prevent both true fraud, which occurs when stolen credentials or payment information is used to make purchases, as well as friendly fraud, which occurs when consumers make false chargeback claims to their payment providers.

Furthermore, Chargeback’s pre-built connector within the Sift Connect integration hub adds to the data from integrations with payment service providers that is already available in the Sift App Gallery. Using Sift with the Chargeback connector provides trust and safety teams with an end-to-end view of transactions from account creation to dispute resolution, enabling them to retain revenue with higher acceptance rates, lower dispute rates, and use Sift as their central system for fighting fraud.


Keywords: Sift, acquisition, chargebacks, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
