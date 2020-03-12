Sections
News

Sift reveals capability to reduce false positives

Thursday 12 March 2020 14:10 CET | News

Sift has unveiled the launch of Insult Monitor, an industry-first capability for online businesses looking to facilitate revenue by reducing false positives.

False positives are purchases incorrectly identified as fraudulent. Insult Monitor is now available to Sift Digital Trust & Safety Suite and Payment Protection customers and its aim is to maximise revenue for online businesses by measuring fraud false-positive rates and allow those businesses to reduce friction for legitimate purchases.

According to a Sift survey, 36% of consumers have had a transaction falsely declined due to suspected fraud. Also, approximately three-quarters of those who have had their transactions declined have experienced insults as both new and returning customers. The study discovered that roughly a quarter of both first-time and repeat customers will shop with competitors to make the same or similar purchase after a transaction denial. However, with Insult Monitor, businesses can ensure legitimate users are able to speed through checkout to make their purchases, boosting and building long-term customer loyalty. 

More: Link


