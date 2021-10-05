|
Sentinels welcomes YouWorld as its first customer for Asia-Pacific

Tuesday 5 October 2021 13:32 CET

Sentinels, a Netherlands-based AML company, has partnered with cross-border payments company YouWorld to develop its AML and transaction monitoring platform.

Using Sentinels, YouWorld will be able to remain compliant while their volume of transactions grows. As YouWorld adds new payment functionalities, the company is being met with increased AML compliance obligations.

Using the Sentinels platform, YouWorld will be able to combine information from different data silos and make informed decisions about suspicious transactions.

YouWorld is a fintech company that aims to provides cross-border digital banking services. YouWorld allows individuals from developing countries to shop in card-linked countries (US, Canada, and  European Countries) by using their existing wallet loaded with local currency (Alipay, WechatPay etc). The solution doesn’t require any merchants to upgrade their payment system nor change their payment flow.


