SAS employs Radware to protect its booking site from ATO attacks

According to the press release, when SAS suspected bots were responsible for attacks on its booking site, it contacted Radware for help. The Radware Bot Manager’s intent-based deep behavioural analysis successfully identified and mitigated the distributed bad bot traffic, while ensuring that legitimate user traffic was not affected.
The Radware Bot Manager provides protection of web applications, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats like bots. Bot Manager provides bot management across all channels by combining behavioural modelling for intent analysis, collective bot intelligence, and fingerprinting of browsers, devices, and machines. It protects against all forms of account takeover, denial of inventory, DDoS, ad and payment fraud, and web scraping.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions