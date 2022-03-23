|
News

SAS employs Radware to protect its booking site from ATO attacks

Wednesday 23 March 2022 14:57 CET | News

Israel-based cybersecurity company Radware has announced that Scandinavian airline SAS will be using Radware’s Bot Manager to protect its booking site, flysas.com, from account takeover attacks.

According to the press release, when SAS suspected bots were responsible for attacks on its booking site, it contacted Radware for help. The Radware Bot Manager’s intent-based deep behavioural analysis successfully identified and mitigated the distributed bad bot traffic, while ensuring that legitimate user traffic was not affected.

The Radware Bot Manager provides protection of web applications, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats like bots. Bot Manager provides bot management across all channels by combining behavioural modelling for intent analysis, collective bot intelligence, and fingerprinting of browsers, devices, and machines. It protects against all forms of account takeover, denial of inventory, DDoS, ad and payment fraud, and web scraping.

Radware offers cybersecurity and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises.

Keywords: partnership, travel payments, cybersecurity, account takeover
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Scandinavia
