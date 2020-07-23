Sections
News

Samsung, BSI, Bundesdruckerei, Telekom Security partner to bring national ID to smartphones

Thursday 23 July 2020 15:23 CET | News

Samsung, BSI, Bundesdruckerei, and Telekom Security have partnered to to bring Germany’s national electronic ID on selected Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

According to the press release, the eID solution will be available in late 2020. The initiative comes as part of a long-term collaboration with an alliance of German government bodies to deliver upon its eGovernment initiative to develop a hardware-based security architecture that allows citizens to securely store their National ID on their smartphone as an eID. Once enrolled, their eID is transferred to a secure location on their phone. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 will be the first mobile device in Germany allowed to carry the mobile ID solution thanks to its secure chip.

Furthermore, to create an open ecosystem, Samsung made the Software Development Kit (SDK) for its embedded Secure Element (eSE) available to third-parties. This will enable service providers and app developers to create applets for Trusted Service Manager (TSM) that can be loaded into the secure chipset-based platform. 

Moreover, thanks to the security embedded in Samsung’s Galaxy S20, the eID solution offers a ‘Substantial’ level of assurance for secure electronic interactions under the EU eIDAS Regulation. This regulation was designed to ensure EU-based citizens can use their national eID across borders and helps prevent misuse or alteration of their government-issued IDs.

More: Link


Keywords: Samsung, BSI, Bundesdruckerei, Telekom Security, eID, eGovernment, National ID, Galaxy S20, Software Development Kit, SDK, Secure Element, eSE, third parties, Trusted Service Manager, TSM, secure electronic interactions, eIDAS Regulation
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
Securing Transactions

