Samsung, BSI, Bundesdruckerei, Telekom Security partner to bring national ID to smartphones

According to the press release, the eID solution will be available in late 2020. The initiative comes as part of a long-term collaboration with an alliance of German government bodies to deliver upon its eGovernment initiative to develop a hardware-based security architecture that allows citizens to securely store their National ID on their smartphone as an eID. Once enrolled, their eID is transferred to a secure location on their phone. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 will be the first mobile device in Germany allowed to carry the mobile ID solution thanks to its secure chip.
Furthermore, to create an open ecosystem, Samsung made the Software Development Kit (SDK) for its embedded Secure Element (eSE) available to third-parties. This will enable service providers and app developers to create applets for Trusted Service Manager (TSM) that can be loaded into the secure chipset-based platform.
