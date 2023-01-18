Riskified adds Identity Explore feature to its Policy Protect product

With Identity Explore, merchants will also be able to offer tailored customer experiences and customise policy decisions while minimising losses from policy-related abuses. Policy Protect relies on machine learning technology to detect and prevent policy abuse in real time. It leverages a proprietary engine that forms identity clusters from billions of accounts, behaviours, and transactions across a global merchant network. In doing so, the system expands the view of customer identity beyond their singular profile with a merchant.
Identity Explore represents a high-resolution visualisation of Riskified’s identity engine, allowing merchants to investigate and interact with customers in new ways while optimising and personalising their policies. According to Riskified officials cited by businesswire.com, Identity Explore allows merchants to learn who is a good customer and who is not in order to be able to apply the right policy to the right customer.
Riskified aims to help businesses grow their ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The company relies on a machine learning platform that analyses the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and identity-based insights.
In November 2022, Riskified has integrated with the SAP Commerce Cloud platform to give merchants easy access to Riskified fraud prevention solutions. With this integration, Riskified was able to support all the major ecommerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce Cloud (Magento), Shopify, and VTEX.
SAP Commerce Cloud is an enterprise-focused ecommerce platform that is customisable, composable, and scalable. A pre-built connector makes integrating with Riskified faster and simpler for merchants on SAP Commerce Cloud and reduces integration investment costs.
In October 2022, Riskified has partnered with payments company Novatti to provide more secure payment solutions. The two companies have entered an exclusive partnership that allowed Novatti to incorporate Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee technology. This made Novatti the only online card processor in the Asia Pacific region that guarantees 100% protection against fraudulent chargebacks to businesses.
In August 2022, Riskified formed a similar partnership with Aurus. Following this collaboration, merchants working with Aurus received access to Riskified’s proprietary automated risk-based decisioning solution, which takes on the merchant’s liability for fraud. Supported by transaction data networked across hundreds of merchants, Riskified’s machine-learning platform can provide businesses with the accuracy required to stay ahead of evolving fraud trends.
