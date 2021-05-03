|
Reverb seller data leaks online

Monday 3 May 2021 11:18 CET | News

Seller data from the music marketplace Reverb has been leaked online.

According to bleepingcomputer.com, the data contained on the server consisted of 5.6 million records, including the full name, email address, phone number, mailing address, PayPal email, and listing/order information. Following the incident, the database was secured. However, it is unknown for how long the database was exposed.

The data leak was discovered by data security researcher Bob Diachenko. In a LinkedIn post, he informed that the main threat for the users whose data has been exposed is targeted phishing attacks, involving messages sent via email or text, or in some cases, phone calls.


