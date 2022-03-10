Ravelin report: 62% of merchants face new fraud challenges

According to the survey, 62% of merchants are facing different new types of fraud, as opposed to 2020 and 2021, with online payment fraud continuing to be the biggest threat of businesses.
Friendly fraud was on the rise of around half of the merchants, with digital goods and marketplaces being the most affected. The report showed that the same merchants are the most at risk for account takeovers (ATO).
With new and old types of digital fraud continuously on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic, back in 2020, Ravelin suggests companies to invest more in fraud prevention and detection technologies without creating additional friction for customers and reduce checkout conversion rates.
For those who want to learn more about the fraud detection solutions provided by Ravelin, you can check the company’s profile on our company database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions