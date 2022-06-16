Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Qolo taps Quavo to lower dispute processing costs and fraud

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:06 CET | News

Fraud and dispute management SaaS solutions provider Quavo has teamed with omnichannel payments platform Qolo to reduce dispute processing costs and fraud losses for issuing FIs.

Quavo's Disputes-as-a-Service offering features automated software, AI technology, and back-office investigation services capable of fully automating the fraud and dispute process. As a first-party provider of core payment functionality and the first and only 100% cloud-based issuing processor, Qolo’s approach to uncomplicating payments removes the multiple players and pain points found in the industry.

Qolo will leverage Quavo's automated QFD software and Dispute Resolution Experts human intelligence service to further ‘uncomplicate’ payments for its clients while lowering the cost of dispute management. 

Commenting on the partnership, Qolo’s representatives stated that when they consider future-proofing their clients, any automated innovation that results in lowering their operating costs is always a good choice. They’re happy to partner with Quavo and their proprietary automated intelligence to help reduce friction around fraudulent disputes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SaaS, fraud management, partnership, cloud services, digitalisation
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Qolo, Quavo
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Qolo

|

Quavo

|
Discover all the Company news on Qolo and other articles related to Qolo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like