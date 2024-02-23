Subscribe
News

Prove Identity partners with TargetData

Friday 23 February 2024 13:17 CET | News

Prove Identity has announced its partnership with TargetData in order to continue its expansion in Brazil and provide customers with its suite of solutions. 

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable larger companies in the region of Brazil to access Prove’s digital identity verification and authentication services. 

At the same time, the alliance is set to optimise the security of digital transactions for Brazilian clients, while also optimising the customer experience and making interactions easier, more frictionless, and more secure. This process is expected to enable the improvement of the national security ecosystem, in terms of reliability, as well as real-time verification of multiple transactions carried out every second by the clients in the digital universe. 

 

More information on the collaboration

Brazil represents an important market for Prove and multiple companies, as it focuses on digitalisation and meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers. Prove’s partnership with TargetData is expected to provide optimised, reliable, and secure identity verification tools for online transactions in the country. Furthermore, the company’s capacity for real-time and large-scale analysis will be leveraged in order to confirm the identity of multiple customers of online transactions, by using individuals’ cell phone numbers. 

In addition, by partnering with Prove Identity, TargetData will be enabled to offer its clients mobile-centric solutions, including Trust Score+, which was developed in order to analyse the phone number’s reputation and customer behavioral risk in real-time. Moreover, the company will be enabled to offer Prove Pre-Fill, a solution that populates registration forms with client information from trusted sources and delivers an improved customer experience, as well as the Identity Verify service, to allow users to make reliable transactions by confirming the phone’s possession, ownership, and reputation. 

TargetData will continue to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques in order to provide consistent information for decision-making in multiple markets, such as CRM & Sales, Credit Granting, Risk & Compliance, Credit Collection and Recovery, and Fraud Prevention. At the same time, it will continue its strategy of delivering advanced data analysis solutions and reinforcing the importance of safe customer identity protection practices in an ever-evolving and digital market. 



More: Link


Keywords: partnership, fraud management, fraud detection, online fraud, identity theft, identity verification, identity fraud, digital identity, fraud prevention
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Prove Identity, TargetData
Countries: Brazil
