Paytm Mall reportedly suffers data breach

Monday 31 August 2020 15:15 CET | News

US-based cyber risk intelligence platform Cyble has claimed that ecommerce platform Paytm Mall suffered a massive data breach on 30 August 2020.

According to Inc42, a cyber crime group under the alias ‘John Wick’ has been able to get unrestricted access to the entire database of the company through an Adminer, broke into multiple Indian companies, and collected ransom from a series of Indian organisations such as OTT platform Zee5, fintech startups, Stashfin, Sumo Payroll, Stashfin, i2ifundin.

Moreover, it was reported that the hack happened due to an insider at Paytm Mall, and the fraudsters demanded 10 Ethereum (ETH), equivalent to USD 4,000. One of the tactics used by this group is to act as a ‘grey-hat’ hacker and offer help to companies or victims to fix their bugs. Afterwards, the hacker looks for vulnerabilities in platforms and systems, without the owner’s knowledge, and asks for a fee to fix the issue.

Furthermore, Paytm Mall has denied this claim and stated that it has undertaken measures to verify the matter, with no data breaches detected by its internal cyber security teams, Inc42 stated.

Keywords: Cyble, Paytm Mall, cyber risk, ecommerce, data breach, cyber crime, Adminer, ransom, grey-hat, cyber security
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: India
