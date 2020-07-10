PayEye scans your iris to make contactless payments

According to The First News, PayEye is the first company in the world to launch iris payment on the commercial market. The biometric technology and microbanking system that operates the PayEye technology was developed by PayEye scientists and IT specialists and functions by taking a digitally scanned image of the iris, which is then converted into a special code to authorise the payment.
Moreover, the company has already received 10 million PLN in funding from the EU for ‘Industrial Research and development of a biometric payment system based on transactions confirmed by user identification through biometry’ to continue the development of the product and expand its availability.
Furthermore, PayEye plans to expand into 60 outlets across the country by September 2020, before making the eye-payment technology available across Europe. Currently, the payment solution was introduced in 30 locations across Poland.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions