Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Payeer fined USD 10 mln in Lithuania

Friday 12 July 2024 15:57 CET | News

The Lithuanian Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) has hit crypto payment service Payeer with a EUR 9.29 million fine fir violating Anti-Money Laundering regulations.

 

Payeer is a crypto exchange and ecommerce payment service. According to its website, it allows users to exchange between euros, United States dollars and Russian rubles, as well as between different cryptocurrencies. It also allows withdrawals via debit cards and provides an API for merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as payment for goods and services.

The Lithuanian Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) has hit crypto payment service Payeer with a EUR 9.29 million fine fir violating Anti-Money Laundering regulations.

The accusation

The FNTT began investigating Payeer in 2023. It discovered that the company had originally been registered and licensed in neighbouring Estonia, but this license was revoked on 17 January 2023. The company then continued operating out of a headquarters registered in Lithuania.

The agency claimed that Payeer failed to adequately identify its customers’ identities. In addition, it allowed transfers to be made in Russian rubles and through sanctioned Russian banks.

The FNTT stated that Payeer.com allowed transactions to be carried out in Russian rubles, transferring them from and to Russian banks sanctioned by the European Union. The authority claimed that these transactions have been occurring ‘for more than 1.5 years.’ During this time, Payeer ’was found to have at least 213 thousand customers, and the company’s revenue amounted to more than EUR 164 million.

The agency reported that it tried to contact Payeer and convince it to stop allowing the sanctioned transactions, but it ‘did not cooperate, did not provide clarification.’

The fines consisted of two parts. The first was a EUR 8.23 million fine for violations of international sanctions, and the second was a EUR 1.06 million fine for ‘violations of the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (PPTFP).’

FNTT said Payeer has the right to appeal the decision.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, AML, regulation, compliance
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Payeer
Countries: Lithuania
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Payeer

|
Discover all the Company news on Payeer and other articles related to Payeer in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like