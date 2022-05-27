|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Onfido expands its Real Identity Platform

Friday 27 May 2022 12:13 CET | News

British identity verification platform Onfido has announced the expansion of its Real Identity Platform.
Customers can source and manage multiple identity verification vendors to meet local compliance regulations and can more easily mitigate fraud threats. The Real Identity Platform includes four new products:

  • Onfido Verification Suite, a curated library of identity verification services including document and biometric solutions, trusted data sources, and innovative anti-fraud measures.

  • Onfido Studio, a powerful identity orchestration layer that acts as the mission control for identity verification, enabling organisations to build and optimise multiple identity verification flows using the entire verification suite and no-code workflows.

  • Onfido Smart Capture, an SDK that delivers over 90% first-time pass rates, with NFC verification, accessibility features, and end-user feedback to correct things like blurred or cropped images.

  • Onfido Atlas, the AI decisioning engine that powers the entire platform, providing fully automated identity verification and authentication.

Onfido’s platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer – combining the right mix of document and biometric verifications, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: identity verification, fraud prevention, digital identity, biometric authentication
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: onfido
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

onfido

|
Discover all the Company news on onfido and other articles related to onfido in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like