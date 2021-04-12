Okta updates its Integration Network with new workflows and risk management features

Via the workflows, the company aims to make it easier for businesses to automate a number of different identity procedures and boost the customer experience for end users. Organisations can select the features they need and deploy them across their entire technology stack. Furthermore, the Okta integration catalogue aims to help network operators navigate the platform and find any specific workflow that they require.
The workflows support a number of different identity applications, ranging from from onboarding, authentication, and consent all the way through to data analytics and ongoing customer management.
According to the company, each of these utilities complies with the relevant data protection regulations, allowing businesses to add new features while still respecting the privacy of their customers.
In addition to the new workflows, Okta has also unveiled the new Risk Ecosystem API that analyses behavioural factors to assign a risk score to each transaction. The system is compatible with most bot detection and web firewall providers, and was built to prevent fraud in online commercial interactions.
