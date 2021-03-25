|
Netacea's bot mitigation solution now available on Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Netacea, a UK-based bot detection and mitigation company, has announced that it has made its services available through Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Commerce Cloud is Salesforce’s platform for B2B and B2C commerce, enabling brands to create shopping experiences across all channels. Its integrated marketplace of partners gives access to a suite of tools and plug-ins to boost the experience in accordance with the needs of the retailer. Netacea’s solution aims to provide retailers with protection against malicious bots across websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

According to the press release, the company’s technology detects and mitigates malicious bots with its server-side approach to bot management. This makes it possible for genuine users to be prioritised, while preventing bots from perform credential stuffing, content scraping, carding, or inventory hoarding on the site.


