Mexican neobank albo selects Acuant for KYC processes

Wednesday 24 March 2021 14:29 CET | News

albo, Mexico-based neobank, has selected Acuant, a provider of identity verification solutions, to assist the bank with KYC processes.

The bank integrated Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform to provide a Know Your Customer (KYC) experience for customers and to meet compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations issued by the Mexican authorities.

Integrating Acuant Compliance technology enables albo to streamline KYC to analyse data collected for every customer without impeding on their privacy.

Acuant’s digital identities technology and online banking solutions enable albo to address digital fraud and continue to be a regulated fintech player in the region.


Keywords: partnership, banks, identity verification, KYC, AML, data
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Mexico
