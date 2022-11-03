Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

McAfee teams with Mastercard on online protection solutions

Thursday 3 November 2022 13:28 CET | News

Online computer protection platform McAfee has partnered with Mastercard to offer US cardholders access to online protection solutions.

 

Providing Mastercard cardholders with the tools to help combat growing security threats is one of the steps towards combating bad actors and stopping damage from major breaches before they do lasting harm.

McAfee has partnered with Mastercard to offer cardholders access to online protection solutions.

 

McAfee’s offers for Mastercard US cardholders are:

  • McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard 5 Devices: 30-day free trial that includes protection for up to 5 devices and a complimentary one-year subscription to McAfee TechMate (which optimises device functionality) with a paid subscription at a first-year discounted price of USD 29.50 (a 75% discount) for consumers.

  • McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard 10 Devices: 30-day free trial that includes protection for up to 10 devices for small and medium-sized businesses and a complimentary subscription to McAfee TechMate with a paid subscription at a first-year discounted price of USD 34.50 (a 75% discount) for small and medium sized businesses.

 

The development of phishing attacks

McAfee’s officias said that with security threats from bad actors becoming more prevalent and sophisticated, it’s important that both general customers and small business customers have the option to add protections to their devices. They are happy to partner with Mastercard to offer solutions for their cardholders and look forward to helping customers stay secure so they can stay focused on what’s important to them.

In 2021, 83% of organisations reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46% increase over 2020, and a number that is expected to grow in 2022, as per the press release. Mastercard is dedicated to connecting and supporting an inclusive, digital economy that benefits customers by making transactions safe, smart, and accessible.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MasterCard, online security, phishing, partnership
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Mastercard, McAfee
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Mastercard

|

McAfee

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:
Discover all the Company news on McAfee and other articles related to McAfee in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like