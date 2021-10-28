Luna POS introduces biometrics to allow shoppers pay by face recognition

The tech is similar to the ones used by smartphones to unlock screens using facial biometrics that has been around for over five years. Luna POS claims that it does not store any facial data without previous customer consent and that biometric-based payments represent a safer method health-wise.
VisionLabs already supplies facial recognition for various companies in diverse industries, from finance and retail to transport but offers its customers other options aside from biometric-powered POS.
According to company officials, the conversion rate to this new payment system is around 40% amidst the current Coronavirus outbreak, while more than 670 million people already use this type of payment globally.
