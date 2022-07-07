Subscribe
Lucinity closes USD 17 mln round to deliver AI compliance

Thursday 7 July 2022 15:12 CET | News

Iceland-based Lucinity has announced the closing of a USD 17 million Series B investment round to deliver user-centric compliance systems augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).

The round was led by Keen Venture Partners and joined by Experian and its existing investors, Crowberry Capital, Karma Ventures, and byFounders. Lucinity has helped various banks and fintechs increase their compliance productivity, as it states.

The company also recently announced partnerships with Experian and Seon. With Experian, Lucinity is delivering ongoing Know Your Business (KYB) and risk assessments, while its collaboration with Seon is centered around a joint anti-money laundering and fraud prevention solution.


Keywords: funding, AML, compliance, KYB, fraud prevention
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Lucinity
Countries: Iceland
Lucinity

Discover all the Company news on Lucinity and other articles related to Lucinity in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





