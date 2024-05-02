Subscribe
News

Liquid Noble partners with iDenfy

Thursday 2 May 2024 11:53 CET | News

Liquid Noble has partnered with iDenfy in order to leverage its KYC solution and stop digital asset fraud in line with the latest compliance regulations. 

 

Following this announcement, the collaboration between Liquid Noble and iDenfy will aim to accelerate the development of onboarding security and compliance measures within the overall digital asset industry. This process is set to ensure a secure and improved experience for the platform’s investors at the same time. 

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

 

More information on the partnership

By leveraging Liquid Noble’s suite of solutions, users and clients will be enabled to access the flexibility to keep, sell, transact in, or take physical delivery of their tokenised precious metals. The platform also searches constantly for new ways to ensure the authenticity and security of its offerings, as the need for stringent identity verification and regulatory compliance checks can’t be bypassed. 

With this in mind, the partnership with iDenfy will enable Liquid Noble to provide security to its customers starting with the onboarding process and ending with proper monitoring practices at a minimum. iDenfy will provide the latter with its identity verification solutions, comprehensive and user-friendly interface, secure document database, as well as expertise in the Know Your Customer (KYC) industry. 

In addition, iDenfy’s advanced ID verification software is expected to improve the manner in which Liquid Noble combats digital asset fraud and financial crime. This fully automated system will also ensure that solutions are provided only to verify customers and automate critical compliance processes. At the same time, iDenfy’s AML screening tool, which includes PEP and sanctions checks, is endorsed by international banks and Interpol. Liquid Noble will also implement iDenfy’s proof of address verification in order to automate compliance processes and improve security for both the firm and its customers. 

Both companies will provide 24/7 customer support and deliver their services only to verified and legitimate users, aiming to safeguard both them and their client base. 

For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



Keywords: partnership, fraud management, fraud prevention, fraud detection, online fraud, financial crime, KYC, compliance, digital assets
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: iDenfy, Liquid Noble
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

iDenfy

Liquid Noble

