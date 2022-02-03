iProov patents document verification tech

The technology described in the patent will be deployed as part of the company’s Genuine Presence Assurance platform and marketed to clients that are searching for a more robust remote identity verification offering.
In practice, the new patent focuses exclusively on the document verification stage of the authentication process, and not on facial liveness detection. The latest generation of identity verification solutions ask users to take selfie and a photo of an identity document, and then use face and document recognition to confirm the authenticity of both. iProov’s solution displays a box on the screen that someone is using to take a photo. That makes it easier to capture an image of an ID card, since people can adjust the focus to make sure the document fits inside the frame.
iProov’s solution will also start analysing document details as soon as the user starts moving the camera to line up their photo. The newly patented system looks for signs of tampering on the surface of the document and checks to make sure that the document contains an original photograph and a proper hologram pattern.
The solution can run on any device with a camera and a suitable light source. iProov believes that its intuitive offering will make the document capture process more accessible and more user-friendly, since people will know what they need to do without any written instructions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions