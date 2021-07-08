|
IPRO Acquires ZyLAB

Thursday 8 July 2021 11:03 CET | News

US-based legal services company IPRO has announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based computer software company ZyLAB Technologies to expand eDiscovery and Information Governance solutions for customers in Europe and the US.

The companies aim to create an eDiscovery and Information Governance solution for data investigations in civil law, corporate investigations, data subject access requests (DSAR) and requests under the Public Administration Act. According to an IPRO representative, the acquisition allows the company to offer an integrated solution enabling customers to use artificial intelligence to explore and manage data.

In Europe, ZyLAB will continue to operate independently under the ZyLAB brand, and will complement IPRO's offering in the US. As a Netherlands-based organisation, ZyLAB continues to comply with European rules for data privacy and sovereignty, both for on-premise and cloud hosted solutions.


