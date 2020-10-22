|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Incognia introduces fraud detection for QR code contactless payments

Thursday 22 October 2020 15:05 CET | News

US-based private identity company Incognia has announced the launch of its fraud detection solution leveraging QR codes for contactless payments. 
With consumers ready to re-engage with vendors using contactless methods, health and security are top of mind as businesses push for faster adoption of contactless QR payments, according to the company press release. 

Incognia’s fraud detection solution for QR code contactless payments uses location behavioral biometrics to verify buyer’s and seller’s real-time and historical location behavior to protect against fake QR codes, account takeovers and use of fake synthetic identities during transactions. 

The solution works for physical in store, remote and peer to peer QR code contactless payments. For consumers, Incognia’s technology creates a private digital identity that enables a user’s device to produce a unique location fingerprint, without compromising any of the user’s personally identifiable information. The digital identity is also matched to the recent behaviour of the device and the known behaviour of the account.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Incognia, product launch, behavioural biometrics, QR code contactless payments, fraud detection solution, US, United States, private digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like