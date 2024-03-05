IDVerse launches FraudHub

Following two years of testing with global telcos and banking institutions, IDVerse intends to make the product available for general use for current customers as of the beginning of March 2024. With this launch, the company aims to enhance fraud prevention technology and support businesses across the world.
Early detection and prevention, with the solution allowing businesses to identify and mitigate fraud attempts before they result in financial losses or operational disruptions;
Enhanced abilities against fraud, with businesses receiving additional tools to combat fraud tactics when integrating the solution into their fraud prevention strategies;
Detection of sophisticated forms of fraud, ensuring that only real threats are flagged;
Simplified operations via the blocklist functionality that enables users to automatically flag new transactions involving previously identified fraudulent actors.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions