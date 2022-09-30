IDnow partners up with Adobe Document Cloud

Users need to identify themselves before signing a document due to the legally compliant signing requirements of qualified electronic signatures (QES), requirements that can be beneficial for advanced electronic signatures (AES) as well. Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway gives organisations the option to select from a variety of pre-configured third-party digital identity providers (IDP) and choose the most suitable type of identity verification based on their functional, security, or compliance needs. To integrate with Acrobat Sign, IDP services for user authentication, signer identity verification, and identity federation solutions use the standard OpenID Connect (OIDC).
With IDnow becoming an Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway provider, identity verification for electronic signatures can be made via IDnow AutoIdent or VideoIdent. With Digital Identity gateway, Acrobat Sign users receive an automatic notification when a certain type of identity verification is needed for accessing and signing a document. After successfully completing the identity check, the user can access and sign the document in a secure, legally compliant manner.
Once the solution launches, the IDnow integration will enable Adobe Acrobat Sign users to create legally binding e-signatures by verifying their identity with the use of IDnow AutoIdent (AML compliant, AI-powered, automated identity verification) or VideoIdent (AML compliant video verification for high security requirements, supported by AI-technology). These authentication capabilities will also be available to customers using Acrobat Sign through native integrations on platforms such as Workday, Salesforce, Microsoft, or Google.
Furthermore, Adobe Acrobat Sign users will be able to authenticate via the IDnow Wallet, and those whose verified identity had already been stored in their IDnow Wallet will be able to skip the identity verification process.
IDnow is a Platform-as-a-Service provider for identity verification, having a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions optimised for user conversion rates and security.
In June 2021, IDnow acquired the French identity technology company, ARIADNEXT, and in March 2021, the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers a broad identification solution through a single, integrated platform.
