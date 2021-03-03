|
Identiq raises USD 47 mln in Series A funding round

Wednesday 3 March 2021 14:15 CET | News

Israel-based anonymous identity validation network Identiq has announced that it has raised USD 47 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Insight Partners and Entrée Capital with additional participation from Amdocs, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and existing investors, including Vertex Ventures Israel, Oryzn Capital, and Slow Ventures.

Identiq is building an identity validation network, enabling companies to jointly validate consumer identities, payment details, and other sensitive information without sharing or exposing any private data. Identiq’s proprietary technology, which compares a new user’s details against identities already trusted by other network members, aims to boost the level of data quality and accuracy provided to the industry.


Keywords: Identiq, funding, digital identity, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Israel
