IDEMIA becomes a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner

Thursday 22 February 2024 09:49 CET | News

IDEMIA Public Security, a division of IDEMIA Group, has been recognised as a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner for remote onboarding.

 

This new collaboration will extend Microsoft Entra Verified ID's capabilities to help both organisations and employees benefit from a seamless onboarding experience using IDEMIA's liveness and document verification technology. This partnership marks an expansion of the relationship between IDEMIA and Microsoft.

IDEMIA has been recognised as a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner for remote onboarding.

Enhancing identity verification for seamless onboarding

The identity proofing process is completed using biometric liveness and document capture via the users' smartphones. The result is a trusted user identity that gives organisations the assurance they need to proceed with employee onboarding. This allows users to proof their identity once, then use the credential created from that proofing process and stored in the Microsoft Authenticator app to authenticate themselves in multiple other contexts, including employee, customer, and partner onboarding, secure access to high-value data and systems, and self-service account enrolment and recovery.

Officials from IDEMIA said they're happy to strengthen and expand their collaboration with Microsoft, which will bring together IDEMIA's advanced identity solutions and longstanding industry expertise with Microsoft's Entra Verified ID capability. This will ensure both organisations and employees have access to trusted user identities. The collaboration enables users to authenticate themselves easily, accessibly, and securely and with a fully digital experience during the remote onboarding process, as well as when they want to access systems and services.

Also commenting on this partnership, Microsoft’s representatives said that Entra Verified ID's Face Check compares a user's real-time facial image against a signed and trusted image embedded into a digital credential held by the user based on their government issued ID (e.g. Driver's license) or credentials issued by an employer. They are happy to partner with IDEMIA, so organisations can ensure only the correct person has access to apps and devices.

More information about IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel, and protect public places. With its long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography, IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

IDEMIA Group brings together three market-leading businesses that enable mission-critical solutions:

  • IDEMIA Secure Transactions is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect;

  • IDEMIA Public Security is a prominent global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection;

  • IDEMIA Smart Identity leverages the power of cryptographic and biometric technologies to unlock a single trusted identity for all.


More: Link


